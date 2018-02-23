Lighter Rodriguez back on Telemundo tonight

It’s another chapter of the famed Puerto Rico vs. Mexico series, as Boxeo TELEMUNDO kicks off 2018 tonight at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. The main event features former world title challenger Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez (16-5, 5 KOs) against former amateur standout and current WBO #15 world ranked Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (19-2-1, 12 KOs).



2017 was a bittersweet year for Rodriguez. He did achieve his goal of fighting for a world title. Unfortunately for him, the bout ended in defeat to unbeaten power punching world champion Naoya Inoue. Rodriguez then dropped his next fight just months later.

Some fighters confidence might have been a bit fragile at that point but not Rodriguez. He is not discouraged at all by the losses and feels that he can rebound by dropping down to flyweight where he has not competed since his amateur days.

The Gonzalez-Rodriguez 10-rounder will have a WBO regional flyweight title at stake. Promoter of the event is Tuto Zabala Jr. of All Star Boxing, Inc.

How has your adjustment been to your new weight division?

I feel very strong at the weight. I am not drained at all. I have not been this light since I was an amateur but I had not issues at all moving down a division.

How is your mindset coming off back to back losses for the first time in your career?

The thing I learned in particular in the world title fight is that top physical conditioning is just a part success at the next level. You have to be just as fit mentally as well. That is something I have really worked on to be more mentally strong.

Have you seen your opponent Gonzalez fight?

I have seen him fight and he is a very versatile fighter. He is not one dimensional at all. My trainer Rodrigo Mosquera has prepared me well for this fight. We have a gameplan and I am ready to carry out.

Are you planning a change in your style of fighting?

I am not. I will continue to fight the way I fight with me coming straight forward. My way of fighting has been more successful than not. Like I said, the mental aspect is where I have improved.

How do you see your two styles coming together when you face off tonight?

I think you will see two very hungry fighters. He wants to get to the world title fight and I want to get back to the world title fight. Both of us knows that winning this title puts us that much closer to that opportunity. This I feel will lead to a very exciting fight for the fans.

* * *

Olympians Antonio Vargas (5-0-3 KO’s) of Kissimmee, Florida and Jeyvier Cintron (2-0-1 KO) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico will be on the undercard in separate bouts. Vargas and Cintron bouts are brought to you by Top Rank in association with All Star Boxing, Inc. The main event Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez vs Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez will be televised LIVE at 11:35pm on the Telemundo Network.