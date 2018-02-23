Akkawy faces biggest test in De Carolis

Hannah Nasari’s Neutral Corner Promotions will present “Turning Point,” a six-bout card on Saturday at Club Punchbowl in Punchbowl, NSW, Australia. Headlining the card will be rising Aussie star Bilal Akkawy, 16-0-1, 14 KOs. Akkawy will be making the first defense (in his second reign) of his WBA Oceana Super middleweight title. His opponent will be by far the best to step in the ring with him- Italy’s former WBA super middleweight champion Giovanni De Carolis, 25-8-1, 13 KOs. De Carolis is looking to stay on the win track after going 1-2-1 in his last four fights and losing his WBA world title along the way.

This will mark Akkawy’s fourth straight appearance at Club Punchbowl and he’ll enjoy partisan crowd support. All of Akkawy’s seventeen pro fights have been in either Australia or neighboring New Zealand. De Carolis for his part, has traveled outside his native Italy to swap leather in Germany, Ukraine and Denmark, winning, losing and drawing along the way. Having reached championship heights and with exactly twice as many pro fights as Akkawy, De Carolis will likely be unfazed by the new locale and hostile crowd.

Rounding out the card will be undefeated Mateo Tapia, Michael Pengue and Alex Hanan, as well as debutantes Ben Campbell and Daniel Keating.

The show will be aired in Australia on epicentre.tv.