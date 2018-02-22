February 22, 2018

Diaz demolishes Terrezas in three

WBC and WBO #1 featherweight Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (26-0, 14 KOs) scored an impressive third round KO over former world champion Victor “Vikingo” Terrazas (38-5-2, 21 KOs) on Friday night at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Diaz dropped Terrazas twice in round one and finished him with a body shot in round three. Time was 3:00. Next up for Diaz could be WBC champion Gary Russell.

Photo: Derrick Hogan – Hoganphotos/Golden Boy Promotions

In an upset, Filipino lightweight Rey Perez (22-9, 6 KOs) upset the once highly rated Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez (18-2, 15 KOs) by eight round unanimous decision. Scores were 79-73, 79-73, 78-74 for Perez, who pressed the action and landed the better punches.

Unbeaten super lightweight prospect Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (9-0, 9 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Jesus Alvarez (15-4, 11 KOs). Ortiz dropped Alvarez in round one and got a referee’s stoppage in round three. Time was 2:23. Ortiz claimed the vacant “junior” NABF title.

Unbeaten super lightweight Genaro “El Conde” Gamez (7-0, 5 KOs) scored a technical knockout victory against Miguel Mendoza (23-14-2, 11 KOs) at the end of the fourth round.

Unbeaten super featherweight prospect Hector “El Finito” Tanajara, Jr. (12-0, 5 KOs) scored a first-round knockout over Eduardo Rivera (10-4-2, 4 KOs).

Unbeaten featherweight Manny “Chato” Robles, III (15-0, 7 KOs) scored a fourth-round TKO against Martin Cordona (24-11, 16 KOs).

