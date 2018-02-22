Golovkin-Canelo Ticket Alert

WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO middleweight world champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) and Mexican icon Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) will collide in their highly anticipated rematch on May 5 (Cinco De Mayo) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets for Canelo vs. GGG 2 will go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10:00 a.m. PT, and are priced at $5,000, $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, $800, $700, $500 and $300. There will be a limit of 10 per person at the $5,000, $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, $800 and $700 price levels with a limit of two (2) per person at the $500 and $300 price levels. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849). Tickets also will be available for purchase at www.t-mobilearena.com or www.axs.com.