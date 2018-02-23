February 23, 2018

GGG, Canelo both vow KOs in rematch

WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO middleweight world champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) and Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) will meet for the first time since last September’s controversial draw at an event at Microsoft Square at L.A. LIVE on Tuesday (February 27).

Canelo Alvarez: “I am happy to return for the fourth time at T-Mobile Arena for this historic rematch against Golovkin. I opened the doors of this place to the world of boxing, and it has become my favorite venue. This is where the fight started, and this is where I’ll end it by doing what I and my fans most desire: knocking him out!”

Gennady Golovkin: “It feels right that the rematch returns to the scene of the crime. This time there will be no drama with a decision. I won the first fight and left the ring as world champion wearing all the belts. And I am going to win the second fight. It is going to be a record fight and a golden night for me and boxing at T-Mobile Arena.”

