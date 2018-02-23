JoJo Diaz: Gary Russell Jr, you’re next

“Gary Russell Jr., you’re next,” said Diaz, Jr. after wiping out ex-champ Victor “Vikingo” Terrazas on Friday night. “I’m ready to have that world title around my waist. Once I defeat him, I’m going to give the fight fans what they want to see: champions against champions.”

The 35-year-old Terrazas, who held the WBC 122lb title for four months in 2013, is now considering retirement. “I’m going to speak with my wife and kids,” said Terrazas. “After all, they’ll be the ones to inform me if I should continue my career or end it tonight. I feel like I’m at the end of my career. It may be time to enjoy my wife and kids and find luck in another profession.”