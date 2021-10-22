By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame boxing trainer Johnny Lewis, who trained greats like Jeff Fenech, Kostya Tszyu and Jeff Harding, has teamed up with Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Harry Garside. Lewis will now coach the classy lightweight, who will make his pro debut on the undercard of WBO #1 Tim Tszyu vs. WBO #7 Takeshi Inoue on November 17 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney promoted by George Rose of No Limit Boxing Promotions.

“I honestly do believe in him,” Lewis told Fox Sports. “Like any other fighter, you really need a good promoter and you really need a really good manager, well, he’s got them both. He’s got great height, has a beautiful reach, and a lot of people think he doesn’t punch hard, so that’s a great asset for us to go into the ring with…he will then nail them.

“I’ve always thought you compare it to a game of chess, a good boxing event. With that, it’s between the two ears where you win the fight. This is something this kid has good. Even when he’s shadow sparring, he’s thinking. He gets on the bags, he’s thinking. He’s a good thinker, and I think that’s a great asset in itself. He’s a thinking boxer.”