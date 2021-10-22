Tonight in Montreal, either Oscar Rivas or Ryan Rozicki will be crowned as the first WBC bridgerweight champion. It has been 34 years since professional boxing has added a new weight division, the last being the strawweight division in 1987.

The 80s were a busy time with no less than four new divisions catching hold. The WBC started the championships in the cruiserweight and super flyweight divisions, while the IBF initiated the belts for the strawweight and super middleweight divisions. The remaining sanctioning bodies eventually accepted the new divisions within a few years. This all took place before the WBO was founded in 1988.