|Saturday, March 14
ESPN - CANCELLED
Shakur Stevenson vs. Miguel Marriaga
(WBO featherweight title)
|Saturday, March 14
FS1 - CANCELLED
James Kirkland vs. Marcos Hernandez
(middleweight)
|Tuesday, March 17
ESPN+ - CANCELLED
Michael Conlan vs. Belmar Preciado
(featherweight)
|Thursday, March 19
UFC Fight Pass - CANCELLED
Emmanuel Tagoe vs. Rey Perez
(lightweight)
|Thursday, March 19
DAZN - CANCELLED
Joet Gonzalez vs. Chris Avalos
(featherweight)
|Friday, March 20
ESPN+ - CANCELLED
Golden Contract
(light heavyweight)
|Saturday, March 21
DAZN - CANCELLED
Yunier Dorticos vs. Mairis Briedis
(IBF cruiserweight title, WBSS final)
|Friday, March 27
DAZN - CANCELLED
Francesco Patera vs. Devis Boschiero
(WBA interim lightweight title)
|Saturday, March 28
ESPN - CANCELLED
Artur Beterbiev vs. Meng Fanlong
(WBC/IBF light heavyweight title)
|Saturday, March 28
Showtime -CANCELLED
Luis Nery vs. Aaron Alameda
(WBC super bantamweight eliminator)
Apti Davtaev vs. Lucas Browne
(heavyweight)
|Saturday, March 28
DAZN - CANCELLED
Vergil Ortiz vs. Samuel Vargas
(WBA gold welterweight title)
Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Jose Sanmartin
(WBA interim super bantamweight title)
|Saturday, March 28
ESPN+ - CANCELLED
Dominic Boesel vs. Zac Dunn
(WBA interim light heavyweight title)
Agit Kabayel vs. Mariusz Wach
(heavyweight)
|Saturday, March 28
DAZN - CANCELLED
David Avanesyan vs. Josh Kelly
(welterweight)
