By Robert Coster

Belgica Pena, CEO of Shuan Boxing Promotions, the top promoter in the Dominican Republic, has announced a televised closed-door event with the tentative date of May 30th. “Our boxers depend on being active to be able to economically sustain themselves and their family,” declared Belgica. “We are going through tragic, terrible times but we want our boxers to count on our support and, in turn, we hope to have the support of our sponsors and TV stations.”

She added that Shuan Promotion “has the full support of the WBA. All boxers and participants (judges, referees) will undergo the necessary tests to participate in the event. The date mentioned (May 30th) is tentative — we will obviously need the OK from the health authorities.”