Weights from Nicaragua The first boxing match since the worldwide shutdown takes place Saturday night in Managua, Nicaragua. Yes there will be socially distanced fans in the arena. Everyone is required to wear a mask. Ramiro Blanco 134.6 vs. Robin Zamora 135

Freddy Fonseca 140.4 vs. Alain Aguilar 139.6 *Fighters faced off wearing surgical masks. Venue: Polideportivo Alexis Arguello, Managua, Nicaragua

Promoter: Bufalo Boxing Promotions

TV: ESPN Knockout (Latin America) Shuan Boxing plans closed-door event Boxing Buzz

