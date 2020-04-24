Tonight Showtime Sports will serve up two fights featuring John Molina, Jr. In the first bout, Molina loses a war against Argentina’s Lucas Matthysse followed by Molina’s comeback victory against Mickey Bey in the second bout. 10 p.m. ET/PT.

On Saturday ESPN will present four consecutive hours of boxing starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Matches featured include Mayweather-Judah (2006), Pacquiao-Márquez 2 (2008), Pacquiao-Cotto (2009) and Mayweather-Pacquiao (2015).

PBC will feature a replay of the full televised card for the first Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz showdown on the PBC YouTube page on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

There will be live boxing Saturday from Nicaragua, but sadly no U.S. TV. Available in Latin America on ESPN Knockout.