April 24, 2020
Boxing News

Boxing Buzz

Tonight Showtime Sports will serve up two fights featuring John Molina, Jr. In the first bout, Molina loses a war against Argentina’s Lucas Matthysse followed by Molina’s comeback victory against Mickey Bey in the second bout. 10 p.m. ET/PT.
On Saturday ESPN will present four consecutive hours of boxing starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Matches featured include Mayweather-Judah (2006), Pacquiao-Márquez 2 (2008), Pacquiao-Cotto (2009) and Mayweather-Pacquiao (2015).
PBC will feature a replay of the full televised card for the first Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz showdown on the PBC YouTube page on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
There will be live boxing Saturday from Nicaragua, but sadly no U.S. TV. Available in Latin America on ESPN Knockout.

