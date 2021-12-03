December 3, 2021
Boxing Results

Lejarraga retains Euro super welter title

European super welterweight Kerman “Revolver” Lejarraga (34-2, 26 KOs) retained his title with a spectacular ninth round KO against Jack “Quiet Storm” Flatley (17-2-1, 4 KOs) on Friday night at the Bilbao Arena in Bilbao, Spain. A massive Lejarraga right hand laid out Flatley for several minutes. No time announced.

Unbeaten lightweight Campbell Hatton (5-0, 1 KO) got his first KO against Attila Csereklye (10-25, 8 KOs). Rebounding from his controversial win over Sonni Martinez in September, Hatton dropped Csereklye twice in round one and again in round two to end it. Hatton is the son of ring great Ricky Hatton. Nine straight losses for Csereklye.

