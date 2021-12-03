Devin Haney 135 vs. Joseph Diaz 134.4
(WBC lightweight title)
Jessica McCaskill 146.4 vs. Kandi Wyatt 146.2
(undisputed female welterweight title)
Filip Hrgovic 246.8 vs. Emir Ahmatovic 228.4
Montana Love 143.8 vs. Carlos Diaz 139.8
Marc Castro 136.4 vs. Ronaldo Solis 130.8
Austin Williams 160 vs. Quatavious Cash 160
Alexis Espino 167.4 vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr 168
Amari Jones 160 vs. Timothy Lee 159.4
Ricardo Sandoval 111.8 vs. Carlos Buitrago 113
Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
Geez no competition @Welter for women!! I have to be subjected to McCaskill’s atrocious fighting style
Wow…how much will Haney weigh on fight night?
Diaz will need to become a junk yard dog and display outstanding hustle skills.