Haney, Diaz make weight Devin Haney 135 vs. Joseph Diaz 134.4

(WBC lightweight title) Jessica McCaskill 146.4 vs. Kandi Wyatt 146.2

(undisputed female welterweight title) Filip Hrgovic 246.8 vs. Emir Ahmatovic 228.4

Montana Love 143.8 vs. Carlos Diaz 139.8

Marc Castro 136.4 vs. Ronaldo Solis 130.8

Austin Williams 160 vs. Quatavious Cash 160

Alexis Espino 167.4 vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr 168

Amari Jones 160 vs. Timothy Lee 159.4

Ricardo Sandoval 111.8 vs. Carlos Buitrago 113 Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Lejarraga retains Euro super welter title

