The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has called for a purse bid to grant the promotional rights of the cruiserweight world title fight between super champion Denis Lebedev (32-2, 23 KOs) and regular champion Arsen Goulamirian (24-0, 16 KOs). The bid will take place on June 20 at the WBA offices in Panama City with the minimum amount to participate being $200,000 USD. The split will be Lebedev 75% and Goulamirian 25%. Aurelio Fiengo, Vice Chairman of the Ratings Committee, will be overseeing the bid.