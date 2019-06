By Boxing Bob Newman

The 2019 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductees were enshrined into boxing immortality on Sunday afternoon, June 9.

–

Accepting their honors were publicist Lee Samuels, trainer and commentator Teddy Atlas, referee, judge and administrator Guy Jutras, promoter Don Elbaum, former Welterweight champion Tony DeMarco, former Jr. Welter and Welterweight champion James “Buddy” McGirt, former Welter and Jr. Middleweight champion Donald “The Lone Star Cobra” Curry and former Jr. Middleweight and Middleweight Champion Julian “The Hawk” Jackson.