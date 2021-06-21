June 21, 2021
Lawson-Gallimore clash June 27 on FS1

Unbeaten super welterweight prospect Leon Lawson (14-0, 7 KOs) will battleNathaniel Gallimore (21-5-1, 17 KOs) in a 10-round showdown that headlines on FS1  Sunday night from The Armory in Minneapolis.

FS1 will also feature unbeaten light heavyweight prospect Atif Oberlton taking on Jasper McCargo in an eight-round bout, and undefeated super welterweight prospect Travon Marshall in a four-round contest against Ruben Torres.

The FS1 telecast will precede a FOX PBC Fight Night headlined by unbeaten WBA super middleweight champion David O. Morrell Jr. taking on undefeated contender Mario Cazares.

Charlo-Castano kickoff press conference

