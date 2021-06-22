Super welterweights Erickson “Hammer” Lubin faces former unified champion Jeison Rosario in a WBC title eliminator in the Davis-Barrios PPV co-main event on Saturday in Atlanta.

“I think this is the wrong fight for Rosario to take coming off a knockout loss,” said Lubin in the lead up to the fight. “It doesn’t matter if I knock Rosario out or if I don’t. My job is to look good and come out victorious. I’m going to go in there and show the world that I can make anyone in this division look bad.”

Rosario stated, “First and foremost, I have the power to knockout Lubin and anybody in the 154-pound division. The camp that I’ve had, and the little tidbits of southpaw knowledge that I’ve picked up on, make me confident that I can knock Lubin out.

He also spoke about losing his WBA and IBF belts to Jermell Charlo last September. “What happened in the Charlo fight was the fluke. Me winning the titles was not the fluke. I’m going to show everybody that I will bounce back from that loss and win my next fight. I have no problem taking this fight. It’s not a mistake at all. This is what we do. We fight.”