WBA super lightweight champ Mario Barrios, who take on Gervonta”Tank” Davis this weekend on Pay-Per View in Atlanta, stops by the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer to talk about what we can expect in the big showdown and who he has his eyes on after Davis.

Barrios on Davis saying he personally chose Barrios as an opponent

“He might of bit off more than he can chew, come on the 26th everything will play out once both of us step into the ring.”

Barrios on why he’s beating Davis

“He’s going to be in there with a full blown jr. welterweight, not someone who is past their prime, not someone who’s coming up in weight, but someone who’s been at 140 and who’s had much success with almost every single one of his fights have all come by stoppages. He’s in there with someone just as dangerous as he is but at two weight classes higher than what he’s used to being in there with.”

Barrios on facing Gervonta Davis’ power

“I’m just as dangerous, if not more dangerous because I’ve been dangerous at 140 for quite sometime now.”

Barrios on what he wants next after Gervonta Davis

“I’m in the sport to be great and given that we have a unified champion now at 140 (Josh Taylor) that would be where I would set my eyes on after this fight.”

_