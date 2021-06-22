WBA super lightweight champ Mario Barrios, who take on Gervonta”Tank” Davis this weekend on Pay-Per View in Atlanta, stops by the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer to talk about what we can expect in the big showdown and who he has his eyes on after Davis.
Barrios on Davis saying he personally chose Barrios as an opponent
“He might of bit off more than he can chew, come on the 26th everything will play out once both of us step into the ring.”
Barrios on why he’s beating Davis
“He’s going to be in there with a full blown jr. welterweight, not someone who is past their prime, not someone who’s coming up in weight, but someone who’s been at 140 and who’s had much success with almost every single one of his fights have all come by stoppages. He’s in there with someone just as dangerous as he is but at two weight classes higher than what he’s used to being in there with.”
Barrios on facing Gervonta Davis’ power
“I’m just as dangerous, if not more dangerous because I’ve been dangerous at 140 for quite sometime now.”
Barrios on what he wants next after Gervonta Davis
“I’m in the sport to be great and given that we have a unified champion now at 140 (Josh Taylor) that would be where I would set my eyes on after this fight.”
Barrios is a champion and has earned his spot in total recognition. I give him respect. However, I got a feeling Tank’s power and granite chin will equalize Barrios’ arsenal in the middle rounds making Barrios re-evaluate his strategy. Barrios could box Tank on the outside using his long jab, but Tank will know how to cut the ring off and make his offense effective. Hey, this is what I see in the fight coming. If I am wrong, no problem, and I will admit I am wrong. Have a great today.
Tank on a TKO late rounds.
I don’t much about barrios, so on size alone if he can crack it could be the difference. Tank isn’t the fasted jr lightweight out there. But you never know, his punching power may carry well.
Thank you for the comment.
Looking for a good fight here………………………..
I think Tank wins by late round TKO or KO, but only after enduring a lot of fire from Barrios. Barrios’ strength, conditioning, boxing skills, and relentless body attack will take full advantage of Tank’s defensive weaknesses. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Tank get knocked down at some point because he leaves himself open when throwing his punches. Great match-up and I can’t wait to see it.
The only reason he got the fight is because he’s an easy touch!
I agree with your statement in the regard that Josh Taylor, Jose Ramirez, and Regis Prograis may be a little much for Tank in his first foray into the 140 lb division, which is smart management on his teams part. See how he does against a “titlist” at a higher weight and use the performance and the trinket as a bargaining chip to a higher paying fight with more at stake against a bigger name at 135 or 140.
Why ppv? Tank is doing good things but I don’t think ppv level.
Don’t buy it. Maybe they’ll ease up on this PPS (Pay-per-Screw) bullsh%t.
I keep telling you guys that Barrios wins this fight. This fight is either a hard fought draw or late stoppage for Barrios. He will puff up Tank and batter him.
I may not be able to predict who will definitely win this fight, but I WILL predict that this fight will definitely end in a KNOCKOUT!
Well I’m not even sure about that 🙂