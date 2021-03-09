March 9, 2021
Boxing Results

Late Results: Man-Man wins, Ustinov draws

In an event Saturday night at the InterContinental Miami, in Miami, Florida, hometown fan favorite and former amateur standout Marcel “Man-Man” Barlatier (6-0, 5 KOs) stopped veteran Manuel Galaviz (8-24, 4 KOs) of Mexico in round three of a scheduled six round featherweight bout. It was a dazzling performance by Barlatier who patiently broke down his opponent in route to the KO victory. This was the 6th fight for “Man-Man” since his professional debut this past October. The towering 6-foot featherweight had 164 amateur fights and was a 3x national champion. He grew up in Liberty City, which is one of the toughest neighborhoods in Miami.

In a bit of an upset, former world heavyweight title challenger Alexander Ustinov (36-4-1, 27 KOs) had a six round draw with journeyman Terrell Jamal Woods (24-47-9, 17 KOs). Woods record can be a bit deceiving to some as he is a very active fighting heavyweight and has not been stopped in nearly 5 years. Woods now has 9 draws on his record.

Rounding out the stacked undercard:

Erick Lanzas (2-0, 1 KO) decisioned Elliot Brown (2-20, 2 KOs) 4 rds lightweights

Otar Eranosoyan (6-0, 4 KOs) 4rd KO´d Ezequiel Alberto Tevez (13-6, 4 KOs) 8 rds super featherweights

Istvan Bernath (1-0, 1 KO) 1st rd KO Johnny Jackson(1-2-1, 1 KO) 4 rds Heavyweights

Mekhrubon Sanginov (10-0-1, 6 KOs) UD Miguel Angel Suarez (15-7, 9 KOs) 6 rds super welterweights

Kozimbek Mardonov (2-0, 1 KO) decisioned Abel Nicolas Adriel (23-21-3, 5 KOs) 6 rds middleweights

Nicholas Irizarry (6-0, 2 KOs) decisioned Rodrigo Solis (4-6-1, 2 KOs) 4 rds super lightweights

* * *

This was the second installation of his new boxing series of Black-tie boxing events presented by Florida boxing promoter Henry Rivalta (Rivalta Boxing). The inaugural show was this past December 4th. Both events sold out and used all proper Covid-19 protocols.

Chocolatito reflects on HOF career
Top Rank inks unbeaten Lindolfo Delgado

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: