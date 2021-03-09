In an event Saturday night at the InterContinental Miami, in Miami, Florida, hometown fan favorite and former amateur standout Marcel “Man-Man” Barlatier (6-0, 5 KOs) stopped veteran Manuel Galaviz (8-24, 4 KOs) of Mexico in round three of a scheduled six round featherweight bout. It was a dazzling performance by Barlatier who patiently broke down his opponent in route to the KO victory. This was the 6th fight for “Man-Man” since his professional debut this past October. The towering 6-foot featherweight had 164 amateur fights and was a 3x national champion. He grew up in Liberty City, which is one of the toughest neighborhoods in Miami.

In a bit of an upset, former world heavyweight title challenger Alexander Ustinov (36-4-1, 27 KOs) had a six round draw with journeyman Terrell Jamal Woods (24-47-9, 17 KOs). Woods record can be a bit deceiving to some as he is a very active fighting heavyweight and has not been stopped in nearly 5 years. Woods now has 9 draws on his record.

Rounding out the stacked undercard:

Erick Lanzas (2-0, 1 KO) decisioned Elliot Brown (2-20, 2 KOs) 4 rds lightweights

Otar Eranosoyan (6-0, 4 KOs) 4rd KO´d Ezequiel Alberto Tevez (13-6, 4 KOs) 8 rds super featherweights

Istvan Bernath (1-0, 1 KO) 1st rd KO Johnny Jackson(1-2-1, 1 KO) 4 rds Heavyweights

Mekhrubon Sanginov (10-0-1, 6 KOs) UD Miguel Angel Suarez (15-7, 9 KOs) 6 rds super welterweights

Kozimbek Mardonov (2-0, 1 KO) decisioned Abel Nicolas Adriel (23-21-3, 5 KOs) 6 rds middleweights

Nicholas Irizarry (6-0, 2 KOs) decisioned Rodrigo Solis (4-6-1, 2 KOs) 4 rds super lightweights

* * *

This was the second installation of his new boxing series of Black-tie boxing events presented by Florida boxing promoter Henry Rivalta (Rivalta Boxing). The inaugural show was this past December 4th. Both events sold out and used all proper Covid-19 protocols.