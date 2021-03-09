Unbeaten junior welterweight Lindolfo Delgado, a 2016 Mexican Olympian who is 11-0 with 11 knockouts as a professional, has signed a multi-year contract with Top Rank. He will make his Top Rank debut May 22 on the undercard of the undisputed junior welterweight world title showdown between WBC/WBO champion Jose Ramirez and IBF/WBA champion Josh Taylor.

“Lindolfo Delgado has only begun to scratch the surface of his boundless potential,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “I believe he is going to be Mexico’s next great champion, and I can’t wait to see him in action May 22.”

Delgado, who hails from Linares, Mexico, is managed by Rick Mirigian, advised by MTK Global, and trains with Robert Garcia in Riverside, Calif.