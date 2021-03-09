March 9, 2021
DiBella launches women’s boxing series

Promoter Lou DiBella has announced a new women’s boxing series called “Broadway Boxing Presents: Ladies Fight” to be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass. While DiBella Entertainment’s Broadway Boxing is celebrating its 18th year, its first all-women event will take place on April 23 headlined by the return of former world champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy (22-1, 4 KOs) against Jessica “The Cobra” Camara (7-2, 0 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight contest.

In additional eight-rounders, Melissa St. Vil (13-4-4, 1 KO), known as “Little Miss Tyson”, will compete in an eight-round lightweight bout, Mikiah Kreps (1-0, 1 KO) and Alex Love (3-0, 2 KOs) clash at bantamweight, and former three-division world champion Carina “La Reina” Moreno (25-7, 6 KOs) battles Natalie “The Barracuda” Gonzalez (6-1, 1 KO) at minimumweight.

  • “Little Miss Tyson” has 1 KO in 13 wins? Maybe “Little Miss Malignaggi” is more like it.

