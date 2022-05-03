By Ron Jackson

Mandatory challenger John Bopape won the South African middleweight title when he knocked out defending champion Nkululeko Mhlongo in the eleventh round last Friday night at Dr Molemela Indoor Sports Centre in Mangaung, Bloemfontein.

The 40-year-old Mhlongo (23-10-1, 18 KOs) was never in the fight and badly punished throughout. His corner could have stopped the fight as early as round five with this gutsy fighter never giving up but being badly punished. Bopape (11-8, 10 KOs) dropped the champion with a big right hand to the side of his head early in round eleven. He managed to beat the count, but two big shots sent Mhlongo down and out. This must be the end for this warrior who also held the South African junior middleweight title at one time.