Cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe (14-0, 10 KOs) will take on Fabio Turchi (20-1, 14 KOs) in an IBF eliminator at the OVO Arena in London on Saturday, June 11, live and exclusive on Sky Sports.

Richard Riakporhe: “I’m ready to continue my assault on the cruiserweight division. The Midnight Train is on an unstoppable roll and Turchi is the next man tied to the tracks in front of me. He’s a good boxer and I’m expecting a tough fight but nothing I can’t handle. I’m coming out of this one with the win and stepping up into world title contention.”

Fabio Turchi: “I am very happy to have this opportunity. Since I was a kid I always dreamed of fighting at the international level and in an important venue like this. I’m dedicating my body and soul to get into the best shape and have a great match against Riakporhe who I think is an excellent boxer.”

In other action, welterweight Chris Kongo (13-1, 7 KOs) faces Sebastaian Formella (23-2, 11 KOs), super middleweight Germaine Brown (12-0, 3 KOs) defends his English title against Zak Chelli (11-1-1, 6 KOs), 2020 Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price makes her pro debut against TBA, and cruiserweight Viddal Riley (5-0, 2 KOs).

Tickets are on sale from 12pm midday tomorrow, Wednesday May 4 via BOXXER.com priced at £250, £150, £100, £75, £60 and £40.