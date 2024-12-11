The unbeaten 19-year-old Bonilla twin brothers continue to impress early in their professional careers. The event took place this past Friday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Florida with Kris Lawrence(The Heavyweight Factory) promoting.

Super flyweight Ari (2-0, 1 KO) successully defended his WBA Continental Americas title stopping previously unbeaten Nelson Rodriguez(10-1, 5 KOs) of Venezuela by TKO round 5. Twin brother Andrey(2-0, 1 KO) unanimously decisioned Claudio Lavinanza (8-4, 3 KOs) of Chile to retain his WBA Continental Americas batamweight title. scores were 100-90 by all three judges.

In an exciting battle of unbeatens it was Armando Martinez Rabi(13-0, 12 KOs) of Miami by way of Cuba taking the 0 of world-ranked and fellow Cuban Yosdiel Napoles (6-1, 5 KOs) by way of 6th round TKO.

Rounding out the card

Victor Darocha UD Filip Stankovic

Yoandy Toirac KO 4 Lateef Kayode

Gavonne Bess UD Raymond Benavides

Evelyn Romo UD Laddy Mejia

Aaron Aponte MD Carlos Manuel Portillo

Matchmaker was Henry Rivalta

WBA supervisor was Oliver Gomez