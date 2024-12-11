The unbeaten 19-year-old Bonilla twin brothers continue to impress early in their professional careers. The event took place this past Friday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Florida with Kris Lawrence(The Heavyweight Factory) promoting.
Super flyweight Ari (2-0, 1 KO) successully defended his WBA Continental Americas title stopping previously unbeaten Nelson Rodriguez(10-1, 5 KOs) of Venezuela by TKO round 5. Twin brother Andrey(2-0, 1 KO) unanimously decisioned Claudio Lavinanza (8-4, 3 KOs) of Chile to retain his WBA Continental Americas batamweight title. scores were 100-90 by all three judges.
In an exciting battle of unbeatens it was Armando Martinez Rabi(13-0, 12 KOs) of Miami by way of Cuba taking the 0 of world-ranked and fellow Cuban Yosdiel Napoles (6-1, 5 KOs) by way of 6th round TKO.
Rounding out the card
Victor Darocha UD Filip Stankovic
Yoandy Toirac KO 4 Lateef Kayode
Gavonne Bess UD Raymond Benavides
Evelyn Romo UD Laddy Mejia
Aaron Aponte MD Carlos Manuel Portillo
Matchmaker was Henry Rivalta
WBA supervisor was Oliver Gomez