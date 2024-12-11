Uzbekistan’s former IBF and WBA super bantamweight world champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (12-1, 9 KOs) attempts to become a two-time world champion when he takes on Mexican knockout artist Ricardo Espinoza Franco (30-4, 25 KOs) for the interim WBA super bantamweight world title on Saturday at the Salle Des Étoiles at Sporting Monte Carlo shown live worldwide on DAZN. This is today’s first fight week face-off.
Does winning an interim title count to becoming a world champ?
They can fool clueless Monte Carlo gamblers and suckers but not bullshit readers of a boxing website/platform with that nonsense