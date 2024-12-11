Akhmadaliev-Franco first face-off Uzbekistan’s former IBF and WBA super bantamweight world champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (12-1, 9 KOs) attempts to become a two-time world champion when he takes on Mexican knockout artist Ricardo Espinoza Franco (30-4, 25 KOs) for the interim WBA super bantamweight world title on Saturday at the Salle Des Étoiles at Sporting Monte Carlo shown live worldwide on DAZN. This is today’s first fight week face-off. Eye is a vulnerable spot to be protected Late Results from Florida Like this: Like Loading...

