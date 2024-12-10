Report/Photos by Boxing Bob Newman

Leon Sala (Carlos Takam Foundation) presented a commemorative WBC belt, incorporating elements to celebrate the 59th anniversary of the Rumble in the Jungle- Ali vs Foreman in them Zaïre, Africa in 1974. A leopard print and panther teeth adorn the belt and will be presented, by Sala to the winner of Usyk-Fury II.

BoxRec.com’s Marina and Jon Sheppard delivered a comprehensive presentation on all aspects of the BoxRec site. The functionality of their site continues to grow with expansive features to benefit all involved in the sport of boxing.

Han Hoang Mai, CEO of the revamped FIGHTFAX.COM delivered his presentation on the features of their site.

Dean Lohuis elaborated on his own record keeping system – in his brain and on index cards!

Vic Starita is a cut man out of Top Rank Gym in Las Vegas. Along with his partner Victor Garcia, they have established a cutman training program for aspiring cutmen and will work with the WBC in conducting training seminars.

Andrew Kluger and his team introduced their BoxMed program- designed to promote health and weight management for fighters. It is a free program and quick process in which fighters, trainer’s and others can enroll.

After a lunch break, the afternoon session began with a presentation by Cai Yongjun of Xempower, an AI powered boxing system, event operation and management system. The system uses AI motion capture system, pressure sensors in the boxing gloves, which facilitates and enables the digital judging system.

Mike Mazzulli of the Mohegan Sun as well as president of the WBC (Association of Boxing Commissions) talked on the importance of administrative bodies in boxing, working together. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman quipped to Mazzulli, “We want the United States to learn what the rest of the world does in boxing.” Mazzulli replied, “I don’t disagree with that.”

Boris Van Der Vorst, the newly elected president of World Boxing, introduced the amateur boxing oversight entity, which has its sights set on keeping amateur boxing in the Olympics. World Boxing wants to have a minimum of 75 affiliated nations and then build on that. They are at 59 nations now. Mauricio Sulaiman opined, “I don’t even want to mention the name of the previous organization who managed Olympic boxing, but they were a totally corrupt, mismanaged administration.”

Van Der Vorst adamantly stated that it is not simply for World Boxing to make promises to countries, but rather for countries to join World Boxing in order for the collaborative work to begin.

WBC Amateur followed that presentation with their report on the WBC Amateur tournaments around the world. Raja Amasheh and Marcos Ariente accepted the WBC board’s motion to change the committee’s name to WBC Amateur and Olympic Style Boxing Committee.

Jill Diamond reported on the WBC Cares visit to a local school today. 28 students were expected to participate in the visit from the boxers and Cares members, but roughly 200 turned out! Terence Crawford, Amir Khan, Blair Cobbs, Scott Welch and Raja Amasheh, among others, participated, working the pads for the students.

There will be a Women’s Night cruise/dinner tonight, only for the ladies in boxing. It’s a free night for everyone else.

