This past Friday at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA, super lightweights Jesus Saracho (13-1-1, 11 KOs) of Guanajuato, MX, and Tarik Zaina (12-0-1, 8 KOs) of Tijuana, MX, fought to a majority draw in Thompson Boxing’s Locked ‘N Loaded 10-round main event. Saracho, who was defending his WBO Latino title, lost his belt at the scale, giving Zaina a golden opportunity to capture his first belt. The title is now vacated.

The fight started off slow as both fighters were feeling each other out in the early rounds. Saracho, a southpaw, started off as the aggressor, coming forward with a lot of pressure. The taller Zaina countered by circling away from Saracho’s power hand, using his reach and length to land from a distance. Midway through the fight it was hard to say who was on top as both fighters had their moments in each round, making each round hard to score. Zaina seemed to be edging out Saracho in the final rounds, but it was still close. After the final bell rang two judges scored it 95-95, while the other had Zaina winning 96-94, declaring the fight a majority draw.