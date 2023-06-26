27-year-old former WBA super flyweight champion Joshua Franco has announced on social media that he is retiring from boxing. Franco (18-2-3, 8 KOs) lost his world title on the scale on Friday, then was defeated on Saturday by Kazuto Ioka.

Joshua Franco: I wanted to start off by saying thank you to everyone that has supported me in my career. I appreciate everyone for their continued support. I was able to live my childhood dream of becoming a world champion. I defended my title multiple times all over the world and always tried my best to represent San Antonio, TX proudly.

For the majority of my career, I have been going through a lot of mental problems that I was doing my best to control. I never talked about it publicly because I didn’t want anyone to think I ever made an excuse for anything or for anyone to look at me different. I battled through it as much as I could to still perform and give you guys some great fights. For anyone that battles through any type of mental health issues please know you are not alone. And you can’t let anything stop you from achieving your dreams

I want to say thank you to my team. My mom, dad and brothers for all their help and support throughout my whole career. Everyone at RGBA for believing in me [and] helping me achieve my dreams. You guys always believed in me and I will forever be grateful.

Last night in Tokyo, Japan was officially my last fight. It was a tough week for me and I didn’t get the result I wanted but I leave this sport knowing I gave it everything I had

Again thank you to everyone for all their support and I’ll see you guys around.