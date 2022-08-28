Łaszczyk noquea a Acevedo en Polonia y sigue invicto El invicto peso pluma Kamil Łaszczyk (30-0, 11 KOs) noqueó a Kevin Leonel Acevedo (21-5-3, 6 KOs) en el segundo asalto el sábado por la noche en Studio ATM, Wroclaw, Polonia. Łaszczyk, de 31 años, ha sido una fuerza en la escena europea durante años, pero actualmente no está en las clasificaciones mundiales a pesar de su gran reconocimiento. Resultados desde Zinacantepec, Mexico Like this: Like Loading...

