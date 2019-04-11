By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former IBF middleweight champion Sam “King“ Soliman returns to action against Mark Lucas on Friday at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria with the WBF middleweight title up for grabs in what could be the Australian great’s final ring appearance.



The 45-year-old Soliman captured the IBF crown in Germany when he won a one-sided twelve round decision over Felix Sturm. Soliman has clashed with the best middleweights and super middleweights in the world which include Anthony Mundine, Jermain Taylor and Sakio Bika.

Lucas has stepped in as a substitute for former world super middleweight champion Manny Siaca who withdrew with an injury three weeks ago.

Hall of Famer Johnny Lewis, who trained six world champions, called Soliman “not only one of the most brilliant boxers this country has produced but the most unselfish, likeable bloke you could meet!”

Promoter Brian Amatruda, televised on epicentre.tv.