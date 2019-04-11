By Rick Scharmberg

Hector Camacho Jr. (58-7-1, 32 KOs) returns to the ring after nearly two years on Saturday, May 18 at the Hockessin PAL Center in Hockessin, Delaware. Camacho Jr., son of the late, legendary, Hall-of-Famer Hector “Macho” Camacho, will face Victor Abreu (9-5, 5 KOs) in the 8 round middleweight main event. The co-feature will pit Kyrone “Shut it Down” Davis (13-2, 5 KOs), against an opponent to be determined. “A Night of Live Boxing” is promoted by Dee Lee Promotions.

Unbeaten Ismael “Tito” Garcia (11-0-1, 4 KOs) is back in the ring just 6 weeks after defeating Fabian Lyimo in the same ring. Garcia will engage in an 8 round super welterweight bout against an opponent to be named.

Dan “Bada Bing” Biddle (9-7, 5 KOs) and Anthony “The Bull” Caputo Smith (16-9, 11 KOs) will fight for the Delaware heavyweight title. The scheduled 8 rounder promises to be an entertaining slugfest that most likely will not go the distance.

Other fighters scheduled to see action against opponents to be announced include “Jolt’N” Joey Tiberi (17-3, 9 KOs), David “One Two” Murray (8-2-1, 6 KOs), Stefan “The Freak” Talabisco (3-0, 3 KOs), Vinnie “Hollywood” Kirkley (3-0, 3 KOs), Brandon “King Bran” Mullins (4-0, 2 KOs), and Ornella Sathoud, who will be making her pro debut.

Tickets are priced General Admission $45 in advance ($50 at the door), Ringside $60 in advance ($65 at the door), and can be purchased by calling 609-868-4243, 302-540-7203, or 302-650-8678.

Doors open: 6:00 PM

First bout: 7:00 PM