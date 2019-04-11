Undefeated IBF, WBC and WBA champion Claressa Shields (8-0, 2 KOs) and undefeated WBO Champion Christina Hammer (24-0, 11 KOs) went face-to-face in New York on Wednesday just three days before their clash for the undisputed middleweight championship this Saturday on Showtime from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Shields and Hammer spoke with media and had a tense face-off as they near Saturday’s showdown.



Claressa Shields: “Hammer signed up for something she shouldn’t have signed up for. She’s going to get hurt on Saturday. I love that she has an accomplished record. People say I don’t have power or this and that but on paper I’ve been an underdog in most of my fights and I’ve beat all those women…when I beat Christina Hammer on Saturday, I want everyone’s headline to say ‘Shields nails the Hammer’. It’s not a game to me. It’s going to be bad for her.”

Christina Hammer: “She can say whatever she wants here, because I’m going to show it in the ring. I don’t like to talk too much. I’m here to show my skills in the ring and get all these belts.”