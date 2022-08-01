ProBox TV’s “Last Chance Tournament” 140 lb. semi-finals will take place on Friday at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida and will be streamed live at PROBOXTV.com or the ProBox TV app. The matchups are scheduled for ten rounds and feature Kendo Castañeda (18-5, 8 KOs) vs. Joseph Fernandez (15-4-3, 5 KOs) and Antonio “Toño” Moran (27-5-1, 19 KOs) vs. Michael Dutchover (16-2, 10 KOs).

Kendo Castañeda: “I think Fernandez is a solid fighter. Stand up man. I plan to attack the fight on simply doing what I know best and that’s fight toe to toe until one of us goes night-night. If he can’t trade punches with me until one of us goes to sleep, then he is the one that will go to sleep. Period. Demon Time.”

Joseph Fernandez: “Just be smart and fight my fight. I don’t get into details on the plan, but adjustments will be made during the fight to make it easier fight. I’m about taking advantages, not giving them.”

Antonio “Toño” Moran: “Well, I’m ready to take the victory in the fight, it’s just making the weight and that’s it. I think Dutchover is a boxer who moves a lot and you have to attack him from a distance”

Michael Dutchover: “I think Moran is a good fighter and our styles will make for a great fight the fans will love, I plan to break him down mentally round by round, first bell to last.”

Juan Manuel Marquez (on Castañeda-Fernandez): “Kendo is a fighter with a lot of heart. He won the quarter finals by first round KO. He carries San Antonio, Texas on his shoulders. However, Joseph Fernandez has the hometown advantage. He proved in the quarter final he deserved a Last Chance. Winner goes to the final and unfortunately, the other one goes home. Match-ups of Mexico vs Puerto Rico never disappoint.”

Roy Jones Jr (on Moran-Dutchover): “To me, this is the most intriguing matchup in the semifinals. They’re both very credible fighters and both showed real good qualities in their quarterfinal matches. So, I’m eager to see who can outwit who.”