Even with the cancellation of the Paul-Rahman PPV, there is still a huge week of great boxing action awaiting us.

THURSDAY

Hollywood Fight Night is back on UFC Fightpass. Super welterweight Callum Walsh (3-0, 3 KOs) again headlines, going for his fourth first round KO in as many bouts at the Quiet Cannon Ballroom in Montebello, California.

FRIDAY

It’s the semi-finals of the innovative “Last Chance” Tournament on ProBox TV. Michael Dutchover (16-2, 10 KOs) meets Antonio Moran (27-5-1, 19 KOs) and fan favorite Kendo Castaneda (18-5, 9 KOs) faces Joseph Fernandez (15-4-3, 5 KOs) at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Both fights are scheduled for 10 rounds in the 140-pound division. .

SATURDAY

ESPN+ has the featherweight clash between Michael Conlan (16-1, 8 KOs) and Miguel Marriaga (30-5, 28 KOs) from the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Conlan returns from his 12th round KO loss to Leigh Wood against a tough customer in three-time world title challenger Marriaga.

DAZN counters with a super welterweight battle between unbeaten Dalton Smith (11-0, 9 KOs) and Sam O’maison (17-3-1, 7 KOs) for the British title at Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England.

DAZN then returns later that night from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, with welterweight Vergil Ortiz Jr. (18-0, 18 KOs) against Michael McKinson (22-0, 2 KOs) plus maybe even a more interesting welter clash between former world champion Mo Hooker (27-2-3, 18 KOs) will face Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (15-1-1, 10 KOs).