Even with the cancellation of the Paul-Rahman PPV, there is still a huge week of great boxing action awaiting us.
THURSDAY
Hollywood Fight Night is back on UFC Fightpass. Super welterweight Callum Walsh (3-0, 3 KOs) again headlines, going for his fourth first round KO in as many bouts at the Quiet Cannon Ballroom in Montebello, California.
FRIDAY
It’s the semi-finals of the innovative “Last Chance” Tournament on ProBox TV. Michael Dutchover (16-2, 10 KOs) meets Antonio Moran (27-5-1, 19 KOs) and fan favorite Kendo Castaneda (18-5, 9 KOs) faces Joseph Fernandez (15-4-3, 5 KOs) at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Both fights are scheduled for 10 rounds in the 140-pound division. .
SATURDAY
ESPN+ has the featherweight clash between Michael Conlan (16-1, 8 KOs) and Miguel Marriaga (30-5, 28 KOs) from the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Conlan returns from his 12th round KO loss to Leigh Wood against a tough customer in three-time world title challenger Marriaga.
DAZN counters with a super welterweight battle between unbeaten Dalton Smith (11-0, 9 KOs) and Sam O’maison (17-3-1, 7 KOs) for the British title at Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England.
DAZN then returns later that night from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, with welterweight Vergil Ortiz Jr. (18-0, 18 KOs) against Michael McKinson (22-0, 2 KOs) plus maybe even a more interesting welter clash between former world champion Mo Hooker (27-2-3, 18 KOs) will face Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (15-1-1, 10 KOs).
Descent card Saturday night with Ortiz fighting.. Hooker vs Cobb interesting. Conlan is in tough after his last fight getting KO’d..
Really ortiz fight guy with only two ko
I’ll go with Ortiz by 10th round stoppage (McKinson quits on his stool at the end of round 10 with a badly swollen and cut eye) and Hooker by sixth round TKO over Cobbs.
McKinson is a feather fisted fighter that will help Ortiz to improve his boxin skills. The power of Ortiz should prevail in this fight, but MacKinson will show how good he is, even though his absolute lack of power, good fight IMO
Thank you, Boxing Gods !!!!