July 14, 2021
Boxing News

Lara-Warrington rematch Sept 4

Featherweights Mauricio Lara (22-2, 15 KOs) and Josh Warrington (30-1, 7 KOs) will rematch in an epic showdown at Emerald Headingley Stadium on September 4, live worldwide on DAZN. The co-main event will feature undisputed lightweight world champion Katie Taylor(18-0, 6 KOs), who puts all her belts on the line against IBF mandatory challenger Jennifer Han (18-3-1, 1 KO).

“I’ve never been much of a talker, I’d rather do my talking in the ring,” said Lara. “I’m going for a repeat performance on September 4. Hit once, hit twice. Warrington should know that I am coming for him. This is all about pride. This is for Mexico!”

Warrington stated, “I’m mentally and physically prepared for Mauricio. It won’t be the same result, I want revenge.”

Also, fresh from his devastating first round demolition job on James Tennyson, Jovanni Straffon (24-3-1, 17 KOs) will make the first defense of his IBO lightweight world title against Maxi Hughes (23-5-2, 5 KOs).

Dienes returns Saturday in Germany

  • Not a bad little card, but why is Katie Taylor not the headliner? Straffon vs Hughes will be a nice little scrap.

