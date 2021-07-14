July 14, 2021
Dienes returns Saturday in Germany

IBF #14 light heavyweight Adam Deines (19-2-1, 10 KOs) returns Saturday at the Seebühne in Magdeburg, Germany, after his game effort against WBC/IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev in Moscow last March. Deines gave the fearsome Beterbiev a much tougher fight than people expected before being stopped late. The 30-year-old Diennes will face 41-year-old journeyman Bernard Donfack (23-26-4, 11 KOs) in a six-rounder.

Dienes-Donfack notwithstanding, the theme for the card is “Youth Ahead” with a bevy of SES Boxing “1997ers” in the featured bouts.

In the main event, light heavyweight prospect Tom Dzemski (17-0, 10 KOs), son of trainer and former middleweight contender Dirk Dzemski has a rematch Michael Eifert (7-1, 2 KOs). Dzemski won a razor-thin majority decision over Eifert last August.

In other notable bouts, unbeaten heavyweight Peter Kadiru (10-0, 5 KOs), who has been sparring with Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, takes on Adnan Redzovic (21-5, 9 KOs), and unbeaten cruiserweight Jurgen Uldedaj (13-0, 4 KOs) meets Dmytro Serguta (7-1, 7 KOs).

