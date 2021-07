Kane Watts returns Saturday By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing Former WBA cruiserweight challenger Kane Watts (21-4,13 KOs) will clash with Daniel Russell (7-2-2, 4 KOs) in a ten round bout on Saturday at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia. Watts challenged WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen Goulamirian in 2019 unsuccessfully losing in four rounds. Former Australian cruiserweight champion Russell is coming off a stoppage loss to 2016 Olympian Jason Whateley in 2019. Promoter: Brian Amatruda Pacquiao: Spence better than Mayweather

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.