July 14, 2021
Boxing News

Maestre-Crowley for WBA interim welter title

Two-time Venezuelan Olympian Gabriel Maestre (3-0, 3 KOs) will get a title shot in his fourth fight. Maestre, 34, will face Cody Crowley (19-0, 9 KOs) for the WBA interim welterweight title on an August 7 telecast from The Armory in Minneapolis. Maestre is rated WBA #4, while Crowley is rated WBA #12.

The card will also include WBA #1 welter Eimantas Stanionis (13-0, 9 KOs) in a non-tltle ten-rounder against former world champion Luis Collazo (39-8, 20 KOs) and former-two division world champion Devon Alexander “The Great” (27-6-1, 14 KOs) against Luke Santamaría (11-2-1, 7 KOs) in another welterweight ten-rounder.

Lara-Warrington rematch Sept 4

Top Boxing News

  • Hmmm. Okay let me understand this correctly. The #4 guy is fighting the #12 guy for the vacant belt. And THE NUMBER ONE GUY is fighting on the same card. Why isn’t he…. fighting…. for…… Forget it, nevermind. Pardon me. I’ll leave now.

