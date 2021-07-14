Two-time Venezuelan Olympian Gabriel Maestre (3-0, 3 KOs) will get a title shot in his fourth fight. Maestre, 34, will face Cody Crowley (19-0, 9 KOs) for the WBA interim welterweight title on an August 7 telecast from The Armory in Minneapolis. Maestre is rated WBA #4, while Crowley is rated WBA #12.

The card will also include WBA #1 welter Eimantas Stanionis (13-0, 9 KOs) in a non-tltle ten-rounder against former world champion Luis Collazo (39-8, 20 KOs) and former-two division world champion Devon Alexander “The Great” (27-6-1, 14 KOs) against Luke Santamaría (11-2-1, 7 KOs) in another welterweight ten-rounder.