Former world champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara and Ramon “El Inocente” Alvarez squared off at the final press conference Thursday before they battle for the WBA super welterweight title this Saturday night in the main event on FOX from The Armory in Minneapolis.



Erislandy Lara: “I think after the sixth round, you will see all the training that I did and the game plan that we have, start to break him down. After that, the knockout is going to come…I come well prepared for this fight. The fight with Canelo was a long time ago, so now I’m just looking forward and toward being in bigger fights.”

Ramon Alvarez: “I’m not worried about what Lara’s mindset is. I’m prepared and ready to go. I’m here to write my own story as I’ve been doing by working hard since day one. What happened between my brother and Lara was years ago and you can’t change history…but I will make history on Saturday night. The Alvarez brothers are going to make more history for Mexico when I win this title.”