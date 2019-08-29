It was officially announced today that unbeaten and formerly undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk makes his heavyweight debut on October 12 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK – and tickets are on presale now. Still no opponent named.

Usyk (16-0, 12 KOs) moves up after a clinical KO win over Tony Bellew in Manchester in November, that victory continuing his epic run of wins in his opponent’s backyard that saw him seal the inaugural World Boxing Super Series through wins over Marco Huck, Mairis Breidis and Murat Gassiev. Usyk was scheduled to face heavyweight Carlos Takam earlier in the year, but that fight was cancelled after Usyk suffered a torn bicep.