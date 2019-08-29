Former welterweight world title challenger Carlos “Chema” Ocampo (24-1, 14 KOs) will face Venezuelan “Cacique” Jesús Antonio Pérez (10-2-1, 7 KOs) on Saturday night in La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Ocampo was stopped in the first round by IBF champion Errol Spence last year, but since has reeled off two straight wins after moving to super welterweight.

In the main event, WBA female minimumweight champion Anabel Ortiz (29-3-0, 4 KOs) will make her historic 12th world title defense against Maria Milano (10-1-1, 4 KOs). Azteca 7, la Casa del Boxeo, will televise in Mexico.