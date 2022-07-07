Landero muere al intentar cruzar a nado un río en Filipinas Triste informar el trágico fallecimiento del ex retador al título mundial Toto “Muscovado” Landero (11-8-2, 2 KOs) a la edad de 26 años. Landero fue arrastrado por la corriente y se ahogó mientras intentaba cruzar a nado el río Tabla en su natal Filipinas después de una fuerte lluvia. Su cuerpo fue recuperado dos días después. Landero desafió al campeón de peso mínimo de la AMB Knockout CP Freshmart en 2018, perdiendo por decisión unánime. ROTURA Paul anunciará nuevo oponente Pulev favorito contra Chisora Like this: Like Loading...

