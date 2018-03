Belgian cruiserweight Bilal Laggoune retained his IBF I/C title at 200 lbs. moments ago in Gent, Belgium, outscoring game challenger Simon Barclay of England over twelve entertaining rounds. The IBF #14 rated Laggoune (now 23-1-2; 12 KOs) successfully kept his belt, with all three judges rendering a 116-112 score. Barclay (now 10-3; 1 KO) had his moments but Laggoune used his top condition in order to cruise to a deserved win. Claude Van den Heede promoted the contest.