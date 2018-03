Former world title challenger Nadjib “Iron Djib” Mohammedi (40-5, 23 KOs), now campaigning at super middleweight, scored a clearcut twelve round unanimous decision over Hadillah Mohoumadi (23-5-1, 16 KOs) on Friday night at the Palais des Sports Marcel Cerdan in Levallois, France. Score were 119-109, 118-110, 119-109 for Mohammedi, who claimed the vacant WBA Continental belt. Mohammedi challenged light heavyweight world champion Sergey Kolalev in 2015.