Olympic Medalist Falcão looking to shine

By Billy Luppert

On Saturday night, Golden Boy Promotions comes the Marina Bay SportsPlex in Quincy, MA headlined by Former Marine Marc “Bazooka” DeLuca facing late sub Ramses Agaton in a scheduled 8 round Jr. Middleweight bout. The card will be televised on ESPN2 at 10pm ET and 10:30pm ET on ESPN Deportes.

While the hometown fighter DeLuca will certainly be the crowd favorite, it’s a fighter on the undercard who will be looking to steal the show.

Middleweight Yamaguchi Falcao who won a bronze medal representing Brazil in the 2012 Olympics, and is currently ranked #13 by the WBC. Undefeated in 14 professional fights, Falcao is looking to put the division on notice Saturday night as he fights 49 fight veteran Richard Gutierrez of Columbia in a bout scheduled for 8 rounds.

Falcão started boxing at “11 or 12 years old” he said, when his father, who was a wrestler, took him to a boxing gym. Right away he fell in love with the sport and had his first fight at the age of 13. From there he ascended through the amateur ranks that saw him win a Bronze in the 2010 South American Games, a Silver at the 2011 Pan-American Games, and culminated with the aforementioned Bronze at the London Olympics.

From there he embarked on his professional career where he has won his first 14 fights, 7 of those by knockout, including a 4th round TKO in his last fight against Taronze Washington.

Standing in his way Saturday, the 39 year old Gutierrez is 4-13-1 with 1 No Contest in his past 19 fights, but is 2-0-1 in his last 3. Despite having over three times as much professional experience as the Brazilian, Falcão didn’t seem too concerned. “I have plenty of experience too on the international level from fighting in the amateurs” Falcao said. “I want to knock him out so people know who I am”.

When asked who he would like to get in the ring with, he didn’t hesitate. “GGG. I’d fight him tomorrow.”

With so few fighters willing to face the hard-hitting Golovkin, an impressive performance Saturday could vault Falcao into the Top 10 and get him one step closer to his wish.