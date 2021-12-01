La Semana de la Pelea de Haney-Díaz está en marcha Devin Haney y Joseph Diaz Jr. se enfrentaron hoy frente al emblemático letrero de Las Vegas ubicado en el extremo sur de “The Strip” para dar inicio a la semana de la pelea por el título de peso ligero del CMB del sábado en el MGM Grand Garden Arena. Haney: soy mejor peleador que Díaz Morales y Salido el 17 de diciembre en Dallas

Top Boxing News

