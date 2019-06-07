Cruiserweight KO artists Dmitry Kudryashov (23-2, 23 KOs)

and Ilunga Makabu (24-2, 23 KOs) clash for the vacant WBC silver title on Sunday, June 16 at the Uralets Arena in Ekaterinburg, Russia. In the co-feature, cruiserweight Mike Perez (24-3-1, 15 KOs) meets unbeaten Aleksei Egorov (8-0, 6 KOs). Both Kudryashov and Perez have been unbeaten since 2017 losses in the opening round of the WBSS tournament ultimately won by Oleksandr Usyk.

The card is being held in conjunction with the second World Boxing Forum that will gather the heads of all major world boxing sanctioning bodies (WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF) to smooth out lingering tensions and work together to keep boxing at the top of all combat sports.