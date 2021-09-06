WBA #1 light heavyweight Robin Krasniqi (51-6, 19 KOs)) will take on WBA #3 Dominic Bösel (31-2, 12 KOs) on October 9 at the GETEC Arena in Magdeburg, Germany. Krasniqi scored an upset third round knockout against Bösel 12 months ago to take Bösel’s WBA interim world title. The WBA has since eliminated the interim titles, but Krasniqi retained his #1 ranking. This bout will be a de facto WBA title eliminator, but is being promoted as a world title fight since Krasniqi also holds the IBO belt.