September 5, 2021
Boxing Results

Results from Minneapolis

Super welterweight Travon Marshall (3-0, 2 KOs) scored a second round TKO over 41-year-old Maycon Da Silva (0-3, 0 KOs). Marshall dropped Da Silva with a right uppercut in round two. Da Silva beat the count, but the bout was waved off. Time was 1:03.

Super bantamweight Michael Angeletti (4-0, 3 KOs) scored a third round KO over Alexis Salido (2-2, 1 KO). Angeletti dropped Salido with a body shot in round two. The end came in round three when another body shot put Salido down again. Time was 2:24.

Golden Gloves Promotions keep boxing alive in SA

